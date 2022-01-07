Over 10,000 Washingtonians have died from COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials reported Friday that more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state. The Seattle Times reports the state Department of Health confirmed in its daily update of virus trends that there have been 10,004 COVID-19 deaths, along with 931,071 infections and 47,062 hospitalizations, since the start of the pandemic. The death rate is about 1.1% of those confirmed to have been infected in the state. In King County, 2,197 people have died from the virus. Seattle and King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Friday the county is still waiting to see how death trends might be affected by the recent increase in infections from the omicron variant.