Reported pistol-whipping leads to Bend man’s arrest on assault, other charges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A reported pistol-whipping incident in northeast Bend Saturday morning led to a man’s arrest and a K-9 team’s discovery of a replica pistol hiding in a bush nearby, police said.

Officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Northeast Greenwood Avenue on report of someone who had been hit with a gun, Sergeant Wes Murphy said. The 34-year-old suspect had left on foot before officers arrived.

Several minutes later, police found and arrested the man near the 1200 block of Northeast Fifth Street, Murphy said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Deputy Ryan McNee and his K-9 partner, Rico, responded to assist and found a replica pistol hidden in a bush nearby, the sergeant said.

The suspect was lodged in the county jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, menacing, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Murphy said the victim received minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.