Clinics offering COVID-19 testing, with limits; long waits still expected

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With long lines for COVID-19 testing, clinics may already be swamped with appointments and walk-ins.

Due to some restraints, St. Charles Bend says it is unable to provide testing for individuals needing results for work-related testing, school quarantine requirements, for the purposes of travel or attending an event.

However, those who are scheduled for a procedure and have a known COVID-19 exposure or are symptomatic are still encouraged to use their service.

Like much of the country, area drug stores don't have at-home test kits, as the country awaits a federal shipment of millions of test kids.

