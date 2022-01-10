Clinics offering COVID-19 testing, with limits; long waits still expected
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With long lines for COVID-19 testing, clinics may already be swamped with appointments and walk-ins.
Due to some restraints, St. Charles Bend says it is unable to provide testing for individuals needing results for work-related testing, school quarantine requirements, for the purposes of travel or attending an event.
However, those who are scheduled for a procedure and have a known COVID-19 exposure or are symptomatic are still encouraged to use their service.
Like much of the country, area drug stores don't have at-home test kits, as the country awaits a federal shipment of millions of test kids.
Bola Gbadebo is going to check in with a few clinics to see what they're supplies and appointments are looking like.
Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
Of course the tests are going to run out. We have to test vaccinated people too now since ‘the jab’ isn’t [at all] effective at stopping contraction and spread. Then again, I don’t expect much development in a vaccine that actually works the way vaccines are supposed to work. But of course not- There’s no financial incentive for drug companies to create a better shot you might only need once every ten years. They make way more money if you need one two or three times a year. There’s no money in curing disease; only in treating it. This is the standard in American medicine.
people are waiting in line to be told if they are sick. This is where we are at.