Madras car theft suspect leads police on Hwy. 97 high-speed chase, arrested on Lower Bridge Road

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged pickup thief struck a Madras police car and led police on a high-speed chase down Highway 97 into Deschutes County, where the fugitive was stopped and arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Madras Police officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a southeast Madras business regarding a disruptive customer, Sergeant Mel Brown said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office dispatchers informed officers upon arrival that the vehicle the 29-year-old suspect was in had been reported stolen, Brown said. The man fled as officers arrived and tried to contact him, Brown said. As he fled, he struck a Madras patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.

Brown said Madras police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect’s pickup south on Highway 97 into Deschutes County and onto Lower Bridge Road in the Terrebonne area.

Assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police, officers were able to stop and take the driver into custody without further incident, reportedly at gunpoint.

Along with an outstanding warrant, the man was arrested on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver, vehicle theft, reckless endangering, felony attempt to elude police and reckless driving.