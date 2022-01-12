Paid street parking to be proposed in downtown Bend; details still being worked out
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Transportation Department is working on a plan for paid street parking to return to downtown Bend, decades after parking meters were removed.
Tobias Marx, the parking service division manager with the City of Bend said Wednesday the city has been implementing its downtown parking strategic management plan since 2017, and charging for parking is the next logical step.
“The goal is not to necessarily put up more paid parking. The goal is to ensure there’s always available in every block in downtown,” Marx said.
Finding a parking spot in downtown Bend isn’t always easy. Some people think making on-street spots paid will make it better, while a few business owners disagree.
“I know a ton of people who avoid downtown and they avoid it just because of the parking,” said Clayton Horn, owner of Planker Sandwiches. “And so anything that makes parking more difficult downtown, I’m against.”
Deanna Miller, an artist at Lotus Moon, agrees.
“When you start charging from the very beginning, I think it hurts -- I think it will hurt downtown,” Miller said.
Miller and Horn fear any parking change will push people away and in turn hurt business.
But Andrew Doyle, an attorney in Bend, said it won’t stop him from shopping and eating downtown.
“So it might impact it a little bit, I think to be honest I would not stop coming downtown completely,” Doyle said.
Anya D’Costa was visiting Bend and said it wouldn't stop her from coming downtown, either.
“If I got here and I was intending to eat downtown or walk around, I probably would end up feeling obviously obligated to pay, because that’s what I came here to do, but I wouldn’t necessarily be happy about it.,” D’Costa said.
Devin Haines, who lives in Terrebonne and has been in Central Oregon since 2006, said people need to adapt.
“It's money out of your pocket, and some people don’t like spending money. But you know ,it’s all a part of things -- this is a part of growth,” Haines said.
Haines and Doyle think it could actually be a step in the right direction.
“With all the tourism that comes to this city, I think this is just another resource, and something that they do in other parts that we just haven’t done here in Bend yet,” Haines said.
“Cars sometimes are here all freaking day, and I think if people sort of knew, ‘Hey you got to pay for it,' whatever -- you think of other cities that have it. It’s not like we’re reinventing the wheel,” Doyle chimed in.
Marx emphasized the specifics of which streets and how much the parking would cost are still being worked out.
A detailed plan will be presented to the city council some time this spring, he said, and there is no set timeline for when it would start.
Marx explained downtown Bend would be a “benefit district,” which means all the money collected for parking would go back into the downtown area for things like cleaning, beautifying and modifying.
The city of Bend eliminated free parking at its Centennial Parking Garage last year, going to the same $1 an hour, $10 all day rates already in place for the Troy Field and Newport Avenue parking lots. The North and South Mirror Pond Lots charge $1 an hour every day but Sunday - more details on downtown parking at the city's page here.
It won't be a first, if there are new parking meters or some other high-tech parking payment method added downtown.
"We had parking meters for nearly 40 years," said Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of the Deschutes Historical Museum. They were removed in the 1980s, "but we had them for a long time," she said.
Awright, if parking is so valuable, make the restaurants get their tables out of the street so people can park.
We don’t agree on much but this we do. Taxpayers paying for a restaurant to have extra seating.
How is that worse than taxpayers paying for the restaurant customers parking?
Bob, might be the first time I’ve agreed with a comment of yours. Might be there’s hope for the world after all.
The street dining is maybe what makes the parking valuable
Exactly. This is another example of the classic “let’s create an artificial shortage so we can charge people more to fix the problem”.
So if go to like Pegasus or any other of the fine establishments for a few minutes gonna cost now?
This cities inconsistencies are getting absurd. Let the restaurants have the parking, but one councilperson wants us to have a homeless camp next door to our houses even though she has no idea what that means as she is about 12 an moved here 4 years ago. Now we are going to limit parking proximally to people with money? Which is Bend leaders?
Bend had parking meters for 40 years, we’ve learned. Ended about 40 years ago. Now, there’s tech to… simplify? No way a done deal, though.
Another good reason not to go to down town Bend.
Wait! People still go to Downtown Bend? Why?
If you go Downtown, at least during the day, it is mostly tourists. Probably 80%+. How do I know that? They walk slowly, gawk at the windows, are overweight, and dress like city folk. OK, I know these are generalizations, but all you long-time locals know I am right. So, charging for parking will not affect them one iota…they are prepared to pay $7 for a pint and $15 for a burger, so a couple of bucks for parking is meaningless. But, there is no way this will happen by Summer. The equipment and technology for paid parking will take a year or more to source, order, and install.
Until recently I used to go pertty much daily for a coffee with my dogs. The vibe is gone
What!? No more single payer parking system? Outrageous!
Paid parking downtown makes perfect sense as does eliminating the restaurants’ using stalls for outdoor tables.
From BEND business community in 2019 – Google it.
“With the recent parking changes, there has been some questions about where (and how) to park in Downtown Bend. There are more than 5,000 parking spaces, 3 public lots and a 4 story parking garage – keeping it simple and convenient to come downtown.”
Hmmmm. Seems counter productive to continued encouragement to patronize downtown area.
Even better — Shutting down Bond and Wall all the way up to Greenwood to vehicles completely and making that area pedestrian only. Do something unique with the space vs. having the current half-hearted open-air pedestrian village concept. Fewer F-150s with obnoxious “Let’s Go Brandon Flags” screaming by people enjoying themselves having a drink outdoors or enjoying a stroll. And the Bubbas will be forced to park their rigs a few blocks away and actually get some exercise if they choose to visit the horrible cesspool that they think is downtown Bend. Half of those ridiculous rigs don’t fit into a parking space, anyway…
Good tantrum and rant! Now go back to your mom and dads basement.
Ha! a Very Intelligent, well thought out response by an obvious “Bubba!” Lol! GO BRANDON! ha Ha!
I lived in Eugene when this was implemented, about 35 years ago. Total disaster. Many (most?) tourists are too lazy to walk several blocks to find parking. They want to drive right up to the door, or in close proximity. Eugene cancelled that failed effort after about a decade.
even Eugene found that your idea was a failure. ……nice tantrum though!
That’s pretty”Spot On! Lol!
good point until you made it political and bashed people. nice.
That would be great.
I’d like to know on what the City spends the money that is generated by paid parking.
I can’t remember the last time I went downtown, it must be at least 5 years ago. There is no shortage of restaurants and stores away from the downtown core that have parking lots for their customers. That’s where I prefer to go. I was glad to hear the Taj Palace will be relocating. Now I will be able to eat there again.
Why do we need paid parking in downtown Bend? Because the companies that sell the validation machines think we do – Remember Portland, Kick backs and lousy long-term contracts. Contracted companies make all the loot – It’s called ‘loot” when its stealing.
The previous idea of closing the streets altogether is interesting. Maybe just start a trial for a few weekends in summer?
Ridiculous
But they don’t charge me to park at Wal-Mart? Antifa, Liberals, Kate Brown, Let’s go beaver. What?
lay off the weed for like a day, thanks
Lets give downtown to Walmart!
And Walmart pays for the parking, not taxpayers.
A number of other cities have turned their historic downtown areas into Pedestrian Only zones. Bend should take the plunge!
Is this all about climate change? or affordable housing? or both?
Bends cost of living is already expensive
So for the people that have the let’s go Brandon signs in their vehicles should they be given a warning by the authorities then ticketed if they don’t remove them, ultimately ending on lost of the privilege to drive?
Just ANOTHER reason, NOT to go downtown! Haven’t hung out down there in Years! business will suffer!