today at 7:16 PM
Published 10:22 PM

Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 60, Warrenton 36

Barlow 66, Clackamas 47

Bonanza 59, Mohawk 40

Central Linn 41, Monroe 37

Cleveland 52, Franklin 42

Columbia Christian 46, Mannahouse Christian 36

Crosshill Christian 62, Siletz Valley 21

Crosspoint Christian 74, Gilchrist 20

Grant 70, McDaniel 44

Heppner 73, Stanfield 51

Ione/Arlington 62, Klickwood, Wash. 20

La Salle 67, Gladstone 49

North Douglas 48, New Hope Christian 17

Open Door 62, Nixyaawii 37

Regis 60, East Linn Christian 49

Salem Academy 52, Delphian High School 25

South Wasco County 76, Condon 43

Stayton 70, Newport 61

Sunset 76, South Eugene 59

Trinity Lutheran 69, North Lake/Paisley 49

Union 46, Enterprise 36

Vale 47, Nyssa 38

Yoncalla 42, Powers 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bickleton, Wash. vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Echo vs. Dufur, ccd.

Griswold vs. Powder Valley, ppd.

Imbler vs. Joseph, ccd.

Jefferson vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

Nixyaawii vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Pine Eagle vs. Cove, ccd.

Rogue River vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Roosevelt vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.

Sherman vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 47, Eddyville 38

Bonanza 45, Mohawk 23

Cleveland 55, Franklin 20

Crook County 32, Hood River 10

Crosshill Christian 63, Siletz Valley 9

Crosspoint Christian 44, Gilchrist 12

Enterprise 47, Union 39

Grant 62, McDaniel 35

Ione/Arlington 49, Klickwood, Wash. 20

Joseph 32, Imbler 29

Nixyaawii 78, Wallowa 32

Nyssa 41, Vale 39

Pacific 46, Days Creek 38

South Wasco County 50, Condon 44

Stanfield 53, Heppner 21

Trout Lake, Wash. 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21

Umpqua Valley Christian 35, Camas Valley 25

Yoncalla 37, Powers 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bickleton, Wash. vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Central Linn vs. Monroe, ccd.

East Linn Christian vs. Regis, ccd.

Echo vs. Dufur, ccd.

Griswold vs. Powder Valley, ccd.

Jefferson vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Oakland vs. Lowell, ccd.

Prospect vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Rogue River vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Sherman vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.

South Albany vs. Gresham, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

