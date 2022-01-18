No. 22 Loyola Chicago routs Evansville for 10th straight win
By MIKE SKVARA
Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Luke Williamson made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago won its 10th straight game, routing Evansville 77-48. Chris Knight added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Ramblers, who improved to 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference. That’s their best start in league play since joining the MVC for the 2013-14 season. Loyola entered the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. Jawaun Newton scored 13 points, Shamar Givance had 12 and Noah Frederking had 11 for Evansville.
