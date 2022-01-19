Doncic leads streaking Mavericks to 102-98 win over Raptors

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied a season best with 14 rebounds as the surging Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors 102-98. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and seven rebounds to help Dallas win its fourth straight and 10th in 11 games. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 off the bench for the Mavericks, who will complete a home back-to-back against NBA-best Phoenix on Thursday. Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, OG Anunoby had 19 and Fred VanVleet added 18 for the Raptors, who have lost four of five following a six-game winning streak. Toronto had six double-figure scorers while using only seven players.