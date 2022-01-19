GM expands market for hydrogen fuel cells beyond vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is finding new markets for its hydrogen fuel cell systems. The automaker announced Wednesday that it will work with another company to build mobile electricity generators, electric vehicle charging stations and power generators for military camps. The emissions-free generators will be designed to power large commercial buildings in the event of a power outage. But GM said it’s possible that smaller ones could someday be marketed for home use. GM will supply fuel cell power systems to Renewable Innovations of Lindon, Utah, which will build the generators and rapid charging stations. The partnership adds more products and revenue from GM’s hydrogen power systems that now are being developed for heavy trucks, locomotives and even airplanes.