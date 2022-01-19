Redmond Proficiency Academy students call walkout to protest school gun violence, support bills

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy sophomores Juniper Rook and Isabelle Richards have organized a schoolwide walkout Wednesday in protest of recent gun violence in schools and support of legislation to combat the problem.

The walkout was set to begin at 11 a.m., with participants gathering outside, then walking to Centennial Park.

In addition to the walkout in protest of school gun violence, they are gathering signatures asking our federal representatives to support two bills to curb gun violence -- HR 4271, the Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act of 2021, and HR 1642, the Prosecuting Gun Crimes Saves Lives Act.

“These bills do not work to take guns from law-abiding Americans, but work to prosecute those who are selling, owning, or buying guns illegally,” the protest organizers said.

They are asking walkout attendees to sign letters in support of both bills, to be sent to Oregon U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Cliff Bentz and Kurt Schrader.

