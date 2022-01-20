Bob Goalby, who won Masters after scorecard flub, dies at 92

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Former Masters champion Bob Goalby has died at age 92. Goalby is best remembered for winning the 1968 Masters over Roberto De Vicenzo when the Argentine signed for the wrong score in the final round. Instead of an 18-hole playoff, the Rules of Golf dictated that De Vicenzo had to accept the higher score and Goalby was the winner. He won 11 times on the PGA Tour. He doesn’t get enough credit for his final round that day at the Masters, a 66. Goalby also played roles in the PGA Tour’s split from the PGA of America and the creation of the senior tour.