Police stop 7 drivers, issue tickets in impromptu traffic detail on Third Street, Bend Parkway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An "impromptu traffic safety enforcement detail” Sunday morning on Northeast Third Street and the Bend Parkway near Empire Avenue led to seven traffic stops and tickets issued for several traffic offenses, one driver who was going 80 mph in the 45 mph zone, an officer said.

The traffic safety detail took place between 8:30 and 11 a.m., Sergeant Wes Murphy said.

The other traffic offenses among the seven tickets issued included operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone, Murphy said.

"The Bend Police Department would like to remind drivers to follow the speed limit, avoid distracted driving, and to wear seat belts in order to arrive safely at their destination and enjoy the warm weather," Murphy said in a news release.