Cold play: Hats, gloves, long pants for US WCup qualifier

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Long pants, gloves and some hats were in use as the U.S. prepared for Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier in 19 degree weather in Columbus, Ohio. World Cup qualifying this month is a Cold War even chillier than “La Guerra Fria,” the 2-0 win over Mexico in 2001 at old Columbus Crew Stadium. That qualifier was played in 29 degrees, the same temperature as the infamous Snow Clasico, a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in 2013. Thursday night’s match against El Salvador at new lower.com Field is likely to set a record low temperature for a U.S. home qualifier.