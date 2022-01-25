Oregon Health Authority director hospitalized after fall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response has been hospitalized after a serious fall. The authority said in a Tuesday news release that Patrick Allen was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning. The news release said Allen was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues and was expected to be discharged from the hospital soon. OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz is temporarily overseeing agency operations for at least this week during Allen’s absence.