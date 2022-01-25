Sharks D Erik Karlsson out until at least March

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm. The Sharks say Karlsson has undergone surgery to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The team says Karlsson is expected to be reevaluated in mid-March. The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began Tuesday tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44.