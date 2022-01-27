Falcons tight end Lee Smith retires after 11 years in NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Lee Smith plans to build a gym and mentor young athletes after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The 34-year-old tight end spent 11 seasons in the league, playing for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. He was known mostly for his blocking skills, finishing his career with 73 catches for 523 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith now plans to build a gym in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, that “allows young athletes to train the way the professional athletes train.” More important, he hopes to be a resource to those dealing with problems away from the field.