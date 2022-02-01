Redmond Proficiency Academy sets open enrollment for 2022-23 school year

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy’s annual open enrollment period begins on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. and runs through March 1 at 5 p.m. The two-week period allows students and families to learn more about the public charter school and apply for admission.

“We’re excited to once again offer an open enrollment period for Central Oregon students and families to think about their current education and how it compares to the experiences we offer at RPA,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said. “RPA offers robust educational and extracurricular opportunities and our 98 percent graduation rate is a testament that our unique educational approach is working. We’d be honored to have students and families participate in our webinars and learn more about us.”

RPA features a College Prep program that utilizes a university model scheduling system in which students take advanced courses and learn to be effective university students by learning in seminar environments – emulating a college campus experience.

This flexible scheduling model works well for students and families seeking a choice in their educational experience, one that allows them to focus on additional interests outside of school, including downhill and cross country ski racing, equestrian events, rodeo circuits, and many other activities.

This unique model also allows students of all academic levels and interests to accelerate or decelerate their learning in the manner that works best for the students and their post high school goals.

The cumulative experience of seven years at RPA is preparation for life after high school, Bullock explained. The conversations start in middle school when faculty and staff encourage students to explore their interests and talents, and ways they can apply them to future careers.

The tuition-free public charter school offers courses in award-winning theatre, robotics, and arts programs, in addition to computer science, rock climbing, Spanish language immersion and many others.

Applications for enrollment are being accepted for students entering grades six through twelve, and there are currently openings in all grade levels. New students interested in attending RPA should apply online at rpacademy.org, during this open enrollment period.

Students and parents interested in learning more about RPA are invited to learn more about Open Enrollment on our website or attend the following webinars:

The RPA High School Experience – Tuesday, Feb. 15 @ 6 p.m.

How is RPA different from other public schools? Join us here to learn more about the unique approach that we've created and why our graduation rate is higher than local, state, and national averages.

The RPA Middle School Experience – Success and Choice – Wednesday, Feb. 16 @ 6 p.m.

Middle School can be a challenging time in a person's life - that's why it's important to be supported and cared for, while being given options to deeply engage in learning new things. RPA provides that space and delights in opening new doors for students to explore.

The RPA Collegiate Model – Tuesday, Feb. 22 @ 6 p.m.



Learn more about our innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model and how we provide dynamic pathways to success for all students.

Fine and Performing Arts at RPA – Wednesday, Feb. 23 @ 6 p.m.

RPA has always made the arts a priority. Come join us for a conversation about what we offer and how our students benefit from fine and performing arts at RPA.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.