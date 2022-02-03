C.O. Irrigation District raising rates for first time in 17 years after losing hydropower contracts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Irrigation District is raising its rates over the next four years because it is losing hydropower contracts.

The company says it's the first rate increase in 17 years, with a nearly $50 increase occurring each year until 2026.

COIC Managing Director Craig Horrell tells NewsChannel 21 the company's hydropower contracts have helped offset the cost of maintenance for its water service, allowing them to offer the lowest prices.

Horrell says with the growing popularity of solar and wind power, hydropower contracts are harder to come by.

He assures the prices will still be the lowest in the area, and he hopes to eventually find a new contract to help offset future prices.

Noah Chast will have more details from COIC tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.