Oregon firefighter critically injured in explosion at fire

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a fire at a barn in rural Oregon have been hit by an explosion, critically injuring one of them. The injured firefighter was airlifted to a hospital from the scene near the town of St. Paul. Investigators from the sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal were at the scene but it was still too dangerous to approach the remains of the smoldering barn. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire and the explosion remained unclear.