Snow forecast: See how much snow is expected in your area

An expansive winter storm is set to impact much of the central and eastern US this week.

The storm is expected to pack quite the punch, and more than 20 states could see significant effects. In some places, record-setting snowfall is possible.

Use the interactive map below to zoom in and discover just how much snow is forecast for the country and wherever in the US you call home.

Wondering how much has already fallen? This next map shows you the latest reports nationwide.

And after the storm passes, if you’re curious about how much snow is still on the ground, zoom around this next map to see where the white stuff is still hanging around.

For the latest weather news and your local forecast, click here.

