First Story grants $5,000 to Family Access Network

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a grant of $5,000 from First Story on behalf of their building partner, Hayden Homes. These funds will help families who are low-income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness in Deschutes County find the assistance they need to thrive.

During the 2020-21 school year, FAN advocates helped over 7,000 children and their families in Deschutes County connect to basic-needs resources like food, shelter, clothing, school supplies, and more.

“FAN truly values the support of local partners like First Story and Hayden Homes, who know that a community is strengthened when its most vulnerable members are assisted,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director. “We’re grateful for their help, as our advocates connect Deschutes County families to basic-needs resources, opening doors to new possibilities.”

Founded in 1998, First Story began by giving direct donations to charitable causes in towns and cities across the Pacific Northwest in honor of Hayden Homes founder, Robert Watson, and grew from there, partnering with Hayden Homes to address the affordable housing crisis.

First Story's mission is to promote giving and inspire communities through the creation of homeownership opportunities and financial support. For over 20 years, the nonprofit has supported other community partners through its giving grant program. To date, nearly 700 charities that are providing shelter, food and advocacy services to families in crisis have received over $1.6M from First Story.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.