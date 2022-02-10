Oregon forms task force, strengthens effort to attract semiconductor industry

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s political leaders said Thursday they’re going to try to attract the booming semiconductor industry.

The announcement comes three weeks after chipmaker Intel, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, announced it will invest $20 billion to build a new chip factory in Ohio — news that stung in Oregon.

The new Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Taskforce will assess key factors that impact semiconductor manufacturing, Oregon’s competitiveness in those areas, and options to position Oregon to attract industry investment, the Oregon Business Council said in a statement.

The group will be co-chaired by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown and Portland General Electric President and CEO Maria Pope.

“Building up our state’s long-time role as an American mainstay for semiconductor production is a must to continue generating good-paying jobs for Oregonians in the metro area and beyond,” Wyden said.

The task force will form six work groups to look at industrial land availability, workforce, tax and incentives, regulations, the research and development environment, access to supply chains and strategies to attract investment.

Oregon has a 15% share of national semiconductor employment and directly employs 40,300 people, the Oregon Business Council said.

But recently, the industry has gone elsewhere. Intel’s planned site near Columbus, Ohio, is expected to create 3,000 company jobs, 7,000 construction jobs and support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners.

Samsung said in November it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called it “the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever.”

Brown said semiconductor manufacturing “presents tremendous economic potential for our state, and now is the time to seize the opportunity.”

News release from the Oregon Business Council:

STATE LEADERS FORM TASK FORCE TO RETAIN AND EXPAND OREGON’S

POSITION IN SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION AND MANUFACTURING

Portland, OR ̶ This week Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Jeff Merkley, Governor Kate Brown, and Representative Suzanne Bonamici announced the formation of the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Taskforce. The purpose of the task force, the conveners noted, is to analyze the state of the semiconductor industry in Oregon and how this important industry can continue to thrive and grow, and help produce prosperity and opportunity for a broad cross-section of Oregonians, in the years and decades ahead. The group will include a range of prominent community leaders and state and local elected officials and will be co-chaired by Senator Wyden, Governor Brown, and Maria Pope, President and CEO of Portland General Electric.

As a global center for the design and production of semiconductor chips, Oregon has a unique opportunity to share in world-wide industry growth spurred by pent-up, accelerating demand and a national interest in securing domestic chip supply. Oregon now has a 15 percent share of national semiconductor employment, which is central to Oregon manufacturing. This part of the tech sector represents 40 percent of state exports, directly employs 40,300 people, and pays wages substantially above average.

With market demand for chips and recent federal incentives, the semiconductor industry is gearing up to invest billions of dollars in new domestic facilities. Capturing a portion of this investment proportionate to Oregon’s current share could translate into more than 6,000 well-paying permanent jobs.

“Building up our state’s long-time role as an American mainstay for semiconductor production is a must to continue generating good-paying jobs for Oregonians in the metro area and beyond,” Sen. Wyden said. “I’m glad this task force has come together to develop innovative and nimble solutions that can take Oregon’s semiconductor industry to new heights that power economic growth statewide.”

“I am committed to expanding manufacturing, including semiconductor manufacturing, in Oregon,” said Governor Brown. “This industry presents tremendous economic potential for our state, and now is the time to seize the opportunity. I am pleased to be part of this coordinated effort to expand semiconductor industry investment in Oregon and provide opportunities to build up our manufacturing workforce.”

“Oregon’s leadership in the development and production of semiconductors has been an incredible economic asset that has produced jobs, growth, and opportunity for thousands of our people,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “Nobody ever gets ahead by looking backwards though, and I’m pleased we’re coming together to make sure Oregon is poised to maintain and grow this industry, and ensure that its innovation and wealth generation benefit a broad range of Oregonians, well into the future.”

“Oregon has the talented workforce, innovative leadership, and manufacturing prowess to continue to be a powerhouse in the semi-conductor industry,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “I appreciate Senator Wyden’s leadership in creating this task force and I look forward to participating in the important work ahead. As a leader on the Science, Space, and Technology and the Education & Labor Committees, I know that, working together, we can increase Oregon’s contribution to the country’s growing need for US-made chips and create thousands of good-paying jobs right here at home.”

The task force will initially form six work groups, drawing on a wide range of stakeholders, to assess key factors that impact semiconductor manufacturing, Oregon’s competitiveness in those areas, and options to position Oregon to attract industry investment. Workgroups will focus on industrial land availability; workforce; tax and incentives; regulations; the research and development environment and access to supply chains; and strategies to recruit investment. The task force expects to receive initial reports from the work groups in spring this year.

