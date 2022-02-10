Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of Russian troops are engaging in sweeping maneuvers in Belarus amid intense diplomacy to prevent war breaking out between Russia and Ukraine,. Foreign policy advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine have talks scheduled in Berlin on Thursday. Britain’s foreign secretary met with her Russian counterpart in Moscow. Meanwhile, more NATO forces also are on the move, heading to the Western military alliance’s eastern borders to prepare for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and launched military maneuvers in the region, but says it has no plans to invade its neighbor.