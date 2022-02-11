Exam finds no definitive cause of Medina Spirit’s death

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death. The California Horse Racing Board released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita. Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt suffered a heart attack. The report said Medina Spirit’s swollen lungs and foam in his windpipe, as well as enlarged spleen “are common in horses dying suddenly, and are compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death.”