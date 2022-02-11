School superintendent making a difference in the community

By Jason Barry

PHOENIX (KPHO) — The numbers don’t always add up for students in Phoenix’s Roosevelt School District. Many of the kids come from lower-income families and face a number of challenges outside the classroom. That’s where superintendent Quintin Boyce comes in. The forward-thinking, ‘out of the box’ educator has made it his mission to provide life-changing opportunities for every student on every campus.

“Every kid deserves the best, no matter where they live, where they come from, or their background,” said Boyce. “Education is the ultimate equalizer, so for me, it’s really important to provide a quality opportunity.”

The superintendent said he was drawn to this job and this community because he knew he could make a difference. Growing up on the Southside of Chicago, Boyce knows first hand the limitations families face when it comes to getting a quality education, especially in minority communities.

“My mom had a very strong belief in quality learning opportunity, so she did everything she could, which meant working multiple jobs to make sure I received the same types of opportunities I want to provide for our students,” said Boyce.

Boyce believes his 15-plus years of experience as a teacher and principal has given him an up-close perspective on the education system.

“When I was a teacher, I had that direct connection to students every day, a group of students I saw every day on my roster,” said Boyce. “But as I moved out of the classroom and into administration, I didn’t have that same connection. What I’ve realized, moving from teacher to administrator, is now my job is to love the teachers so they can love the students.”

The financial limitations on Arizona’s public schools haven’t made Boyce’s job any easier, but the superintendent is convinced the positive culture he’s creating has uncovered new ways to address student needs.

“It’s been great to know that any idea that can support our families and our students, to give them their shot every other school community might have access to, he is supportive and on-board,” said principal Ashley Hargrove.

At the start of the school year, every student and staff member was given an “I am Roosevelt” t-shirt, letting everyone know they’re in this together while sending a not so subtle message that a good education is a key to paving a path to success.

“I truly believe that education is the shot for anybody,” said Boyce.

