Foo Fighters to wrap 2022 N. American tour Oct. 7 at Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters will be giving the people even more of what they want. The band has added no less than 10 more evenings of life-affirming rock communion across the U.S. and Canada throughout 2022. The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 7 -- and at this point, it appears the show will wrap their North American tour.

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will have access to exclusive presales for the Sioux Falls and Bend shows from Tuesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, February 17 at 10 p.m. PT.

"A show like this is exactly why we’ve spent so much time and energy in upgrading the venue," said Old Mill District and amphitheater Marketing Director Beau Eastes. "Foo Fighters or Kenny Chesney or Nine Inch Nails doesn’t happen with our old stage and operating procedures."

Online-only local presale runs Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at https://bendconcerts.com/event/foo-fighters/. Password = local. Tickets will cost $99.50 plus fees -- a large amount for a Bend concert, but being one of the world's biggest rock groups, perhaps not surprising to many.

General on sale starts Friday, Feb. 18 online and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. The Ticket Mill will have a number of tickets available for in-person purchase only.

So far, the upgraded venue has confirmed 14 concerts this year -- with three more due in the next couple days, Eastes said.

The new dates expand Foo Fighters’ North American run that kicked off in 2021 with already legendary marathon shows, including the return of rock n roll to Madison Square Garden and the Forum in L.A., a triumphant Lollapalooza headline set, and literally dozens more—all eliciting some of the most ecstatic reactions in Foo Fighters history:

“Really, what better act to usher in the return of live music than the Foo Fighters... The crowd screamed in ecstasy at the start of every tune as if it were the first of the night, and the band stampeded through each one as if it were an encore.” —BILLBOARD

“Dave Grohl and co. always up the ante in their live shows by segueing into jams, heavy metal freakouts, and a healthy blast of energy, and this show was no different. In a year with so much uncertainty, Foo Fighters proved that they were not just reliable, but necessary. Catch them on tour in 2022.” —CONSEQUENCE

“Foo Fighters is a unicorn, a mythical beast—one of the last few hard rock acts touring at the stadium level—and they take pains to dazzle you like one.” —LAS VEGAS WEEKLY

“Strangers hugged and high-fived... They punched the air, swung their hair and danced, twisting and swaying at their seats in a state of high-decibel music-induced bliss.” —THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Over three loud, sweaty, emotional, and supremely fun hours, the band ushered back in the exhilarating familiarity of our pasts... it was a return to joy.” —ROLLING STONE

For further information on Foo Fighters’ 25th 26th 27th anniversary tour, keep an eye on foofighters.com and the band’s socials.



FOO FIGHTERS

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

*New Dates in BOLD

2/26/22 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

4/29-5/1/22 — Memphis, TN — Beale Street Music Festival

5/1/22 — New Orleans, LA — New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/14/22 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

5/16/22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

5/18/22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

5/20/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park (SOLD OUT)

5/22/22 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville

5/24/22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

5/27/22 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling

7/17/22 – New York, NY – Citi Field

7/19/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/22/22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

7/24/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

7/27/22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/29/22 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

8/01/22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center (SOLD OUT)

8/03/22 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium

8/06/22 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

8/08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

8/10/22 – Big Sky, MT – Big Sky Events Arena (SOLD OUT)

8/13/22 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

8/18/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

8/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA — Banc of California Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9/18/22 – Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

9/21/22 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Arena

9/23/22 — Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

9/25/22 – Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

9/27/22 — Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9/29/22 – Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/1/22 – Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

10/3/22 – Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10/5/22 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/7/22 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater