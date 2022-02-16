Salmonella Cases In Massachusetts Linked To Handling Of Locally Made Dog Treats

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GEORGETOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Pet owners in Massachusetts are being urged to throw away dog treats that have been linked to three salmonella cases in the state.

Two people in their 70s and a child, all in Essex County, have come down with salmonellosis after handling “Dog Gone Dog Treats,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Wednesday. Multiple unopened bags of the treats bought just last week have tested positive for salmonella.

The dehydrated treats were made in Georgetown and include chicken chips, beef liver and sweet potato chips. They were sold at Essex County Co-op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill and Animal Krackers in Gloucester.

“All stores have been ordered to remove any existing product from their shelves and no additional product is currently being made,” DPH said.

Humans can get salmonella from contaminated food just by touching it, DPH notes. People should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after touching pet food.

Salmonella symptoms in humans include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Older people, young children and those with weakened immune systems can be more susceptible to severe illness.

Dogs who contract salmonella may not always appear sick, but they can have diarrhea containing blood or mucus.

Anyone concerned that their dog may have eaten a contaminated treat should contact their veterinarian.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.