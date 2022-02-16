Yedlin returns to MLS as the league preps for 27th season

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

DeAndre Yedlin has returned to Major League Soccer after some seven years of playing in Europe. Yedlin signed a four-year deal with Inter Miami earlier this month. The Seattle native started his career with the Seattle Sounders but ventured overseas in 2014. Yedlin decided he wanted to come home after the birth of his child, and Miami provided a good fit. The national team veteran is also closer to home as the United States tries to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.