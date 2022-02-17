In GOP embrace of truckers, some see racist double standard

By COREY WILLIAMS and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

Prominent American conservatives who embrace the Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions are drawing new accusations of hypocrisy. The support has also fueled allegations that GOP leaders apply a racist double standard to large protests, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mostly white crowd of Trump supporters. Critics say top Republicans support a white, conservative rights movement, but they refer to Black Lives Matter protesters as thugs. Conservatives insist that there’s a double standard on the other side — that liberals support the idea of protesting, until they disagree with the cause.