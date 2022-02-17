Upcoming COCC exhibition celebrates life of Bend artist

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A mixed-media exhibition and visual life celebration of Bend artist Patricia Clark, titled “A Constant Presence,” is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from March 1 to April 28.

The exhibition displays select works of the artist and local art advocate, who passed away last November. For gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

Clark, a master printmaker, was an active member of the Central Oregon arts community as both an advocate and instructor. She founded the Bend art nonprofit Atelier 6000 (later known as the Bend Art Center), a learning center for printmaking and book arts that held community classes, including for students of COCC.

Before moving to Bend for retirement, Clark taught art in various capacities, including at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, and at California State University, Long Beach, where she served as chair of the art department.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp at thovekamp@cocc.edu or 541-383-7295.

