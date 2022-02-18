Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is planning massive drills of its strategic military forces that provide a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the war games on Friday amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday’s exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The ministry said Friday that it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia’s military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons. U.S. President Joe Biden’s warned on Thursday that Russia could invade Ukraine within days.