Eichel’s 1st Vegas goal leads Knights past Sharks 4-1

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks for the 10th straight time with a 4-1 win. Eichel’s goal came in his third game back from artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November as he finished off a nifty give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson. It was his first goal since Jan. 28, 2021, with Buffalo. Eichel’s goal helped snap Vegas’ three-game winless streak and gave Logan Thompson the win in his second career start in goal. The Sharks are winless in their last six games.

