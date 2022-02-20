Bend’s Shepherd’s House Ministries shelter prepares for bitter cold snap
The warming shelter operated by Shepherd's House Ministries in Bend is experiencing a large number of homeless seeking out shelter, a demand only expected to grow as temperatures plunge in coming days.
Director of Development David Notari said Sunday it typically has around 80 people a night.
Lately, they’ve been serving nearly 100 people nightly.
Notari said they could always use extra volunteers to help with providing food for the meal trains.
