Bend’s Shepherd’s House Ministries shelter prepares for bitter cold snap

The warming shelter operated by Shepherd's House Ministries in Bend is experiencing a large number of homeless seeking out shelter, a demand only expected to grow as temperatures plunge in coming days.

Director of Development David Notari said Sunday it typically has around 80 people a night.

Lately, they’ve been serving nearly 100 people nightly.

Notari said they could always use extra volunteers to help with providing food for the meal trains.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

