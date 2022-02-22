Alabama lawmakers advance transgender students bathroom ban

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced a proposal that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their current gender identity. The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 74-24 for the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate. Similar policies in other states have resulted in litigation. The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.