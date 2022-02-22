Council on Aging receives $20,500 in grants to support Meals on Wheels program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is excited to share that four foundations provided $20,500 in grants to support the tri-county Meals on Wheels program. The grants will provide over 4,000 meals to homebound seniors across Central Oregon.

Our Meals on Wheels program enhances the quality of life of home-bound individuals by providing home-delivered nutritious meals, personal contact, and related services. It provides nutrition risk screening, nutrition education and nutritious meals for persons 60 years of age or older who are homebound because of illness, incapacity, disability, and/or lack of family support. Last year we delivered nearly 100,000 meals across the tri-county thanks to many senior center partnerships and 400+ volunteers.

“We love all the wonderful work that you do,” said Sharon Smith, President of the Barbara Emily Knudson Charitable Foundation, “and your commitment truly makes Oregon a better place to live. We are pleased to be able to support your Meals on Wheels program.”

Council on Aging of Central Oregon received grants from Barbara Emily Knudson Charitable Foundation, OnPoint Community Credit Union, First Interstate Bank, and Brooks Resources for its Meals on Wheels program.

Brooks Resources awarded $2,500 to support meals for seniors in Deschutes County. Their mission is to support social services, arts, culture and education in Bend. The Barbara Emily Knudson Charitable Foundation awarded $12,000 to the Meals on Wheels program. Their mission is to promote education, health, and vibrant communities in Oregon. OnPoint Community Credit Union donated $5,000. OnPoint believes communities grow and thrive when we all work together to support those most in need. First Interstate Bank contributed $1,000 to address food insecurity in our older adult population in Central Oregon.

“We are so grateful that these foundations recognize the food insecurity issues our seniors are facing in Central Oregon. Their continued support of our Meals on Wheels program is a vote of confidence that together, we can make a difference in the health and well-being of our elders,” states Council on Aging’s Executive Director Susan Rotella. “These awards will help us meet the growing food insecurity needs this year.”

Central Oregon organizations, foundations and local residents are welcomed and encouraged to support the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. To make a donation, visit www.councilonaging.org/donate. For more information about resources for older adults, call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org, and follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

#####

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon