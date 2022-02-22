Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TAMMY WEBBER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The jury hearing the case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights needs only to get instructions from the judge before starting deliberations. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent a full day Tuesday in closing arguments that recapped a month of testimony and sought to sway the jury toward their view. For prosecutors, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao “chose to do nothing” as a fellow officer, Derek Chauvin, squeezed the life out of Floyd. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights.