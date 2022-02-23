Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Police say that an armed man who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop. The tense standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam’s most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday night. Scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free some 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained. Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect was a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.