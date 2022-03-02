EXPLAINER: How Abramovich changed the face of English soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Roman Abramovich changed the face of English football by taking over Chelsea in 2003. The Russian billionaire didn’t just turn the London club from something of an under-achiever into the leading force in England within a couple of years and later into a European and world champion. He ushered in an era of unprecedented spending that inevitably led to the super-rich from the Middle East, the United States and, most recently, Saudi Arabia coming in and competing as owners of England’s biggest clubs. Abramovich’s wealth also ensured the transfer market was distorted by paying over the odds for transfer fees and wages. Chelsea has won every possible trophy under Abramovich and 19 in total.