FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 20 points as Cal State Fullerton edged UC Davis 62-59. Jalen Harris had 14 points for the Titans (18-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Harris sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to preserve the victory. Caleb Fuller had 18 points for the Aggies (12-10, 6-6).