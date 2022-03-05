Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113

DALLAS (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points for Dallas. The Kings had a chance to tie, but Harrison Barnes’ 30-footer went off the rim and Justin Holiday converted the miss for a layup for the game’s final points. Dallas trailed by 19 at Golden State last Sunday before rallying for a 107-101 victory. The Mavericks have won five straight. De’Aaron Fox matched a career high with 44 points for Sacramento. Doncic was listed on the injury report as having a left toe sprain.