Bend real estate group’s lawsuit causes federal judge to block ‘love letter’ ban

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The use of real estate ‘love letters’ could soon be legal again in Oregon, thanks in part to Total Real Estate Group.

House Bill 2550 was signed by Gov. Kate Brown last June, having unanimously passed the state House and Senate.

The Total Real Estate Group in Bend filed a lawsuit in late 2021, calling the legislation unconstitutional.

In real estate, ‘love letters’ are a way for buyers to explain why they would be the best candidate for a listed house, without simply offering a higher price.

Ethan Blevins, an attorney representing Total Real Estate Group explained how it can help home buyers.

“This is a way for a buyer to kind of get an edge in a competitive market,” Blevins said.

Last year, Oregon was the first state to pass a bill banning ‘love letters’ citing they could be used to discriminate against potential buyers.

“We’ve never seen an instance and I don’t think the state has either of sellers using that information to discriminate against a buyer,” Blevins said.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to the law, which will now be put on hold while litigation goes forward.

Chris Ambrose, the owner of Total Real Estate Group, said close to half of his buyers choose to write a letter, and it can be a difference maker.

“Buyers and sellers are engaging in a transaction that in many cases is the biggest transaction of their lives,” Ambrose said.

He and Blevins acknowledge there certainly is discrimination in real estate, but banning love letters is not the best solution.

“There are less restrictive ways to go about fulfilling the states interest in preventing discrimination other than banning these love letters outright,” Blevins said

They suggest allowing buyers to redact information or photographs from letters, improving the education on discrimination, and requiring disclosures acknowledging anti-bias laws.

But for now, they see this is a win for both the buyer and the seller.

“The love letters are one means, again not the be all-end all, but one means of enabling buyers to stand out,” Ambrose said.