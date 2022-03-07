Dog that was in car stolen near mall overjoyed to be reunited with owner

By Jesse Sarles

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KCNC) — A dog couldn’t have wagged his tail any harder when animal control officers reunited him with his owner on Monday morning. “Tango” had been in a car that was stolen on Sunday in Denver, and luckily he didn’t have to be in his frightening situation for too long.

The owner of the car and the dog told police the crime happened in the evening near the 16th Street Mall.

Later that night, authorities located the car and Tango in Lakewood, but they weren’t able to immediately locate the owner. They took Tango to Lakewood’s police department building.

Soon afterwards, animal control officers who were aware of the report of the crime recognized Tango and contacted his owner.

On Monday morning, the two were reunited, to the delight of both the dog and the human, and it was all captured on camera.

“Thank you so much,” said Tango’s owner to the animal control agent after giving the dog a good lookover to make sure he wasn’t injured in any way.

CBS4 has reached out to Denver police for more information about the theft and to determine whether the suspect remains at large.

This is the second known reunion this month in the Denver metro area between a dog and its owner following a car theft. The dog Zuri was in a van that was stolen in Denver last month and many weeks later Zuri and the owner were reunited.

