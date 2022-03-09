Ray Miao joins board of Council on Aging of Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Wednesday that Ray Miao has joined its Board of Directors. Ray brings a breadth of knowledge and experience in making Oregon communities more livable for people of all ages, especially older adults.

“The changing demographics of Central Oregon — increasing population, especially of older adults – means we need to be proactive in developing services and organizations to meet the challenges this brings,” states Ray Miao. “I believe that the Council on Aging can play a critical role as a facilitator to address and meet the challenges we face as separate and unique communities.”

Ray Miao was born in China and moved to the United States when he was three years old. Ray received a PhD in Biochemistry from Duke University and had a distinguished career in cancer research and business development. He is an elected member of the Deschutes Public Library District and Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 Boards.

His past community service includes Volunteer State President of AARP Oregon, the Oregon State Library Board, appointment by the Governor to the Oregon Health Fund Board, and a SHIBA (Medicare counselling) volunteer. Ray is a member of the Nature Printing Society and creates plant and fish prints (Gyotaku). Ray and his wife Chris have lived in Central Oregon since 1991. They enjoy gardening, bird watching, traveling and volunteering.

“We’re excited to have Ray join our Board of Directors,” said COA executive director Susan Rotella. “His knowledge and experience advocating for the development of liveable communities will inform the Council’s work with local leaders to ensure that we design our cities and towns so they can improve the quality of life for citizens of all ages and capabilities.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community liveable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

