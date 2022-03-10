‘Toughest thing I’ve ever done’: Prineville man feels impact of soaring assisted living cost ‘crisis’
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly every day, Doug Kastner travels half an hour to Carriage Place Memory Care in Prineville to check on his 93-year-old mom.
Kastner is a vet and retired firefighter, so the time and effort doesn’t bother him.
What does cause issues is the big increase in cost for assisted living, and lack of useful resources to help.
“This is the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Kastner said Thursday. “After moving her in and having the changes and having to deal with that and find a better way that’s okay for mom, I don’t know how to proceed.”
In the four years since his mother moved into Carriage Place, the payments have increased from $1,484 a month to $3,960 a month.
Kastner covers some of the payment, and his dad sold their ranch to help.
“I mean you lose weight, you lose sleep,” Kastner said. “It’s stressful. It's really stressful.”
According to Fred Steele, Oregon's long-term care ombudsman, Kastner is not alone.
“Coming out of Covid, we’re effectively as a state, but even as a nation in long-term care coming into a new crisis,” Steele said.
Due to staffing shortages and overall inflation, Steele said he’s seeing price increases of 12-20 percent around the state.
“You’re talking hundreds of dollars more per month for somebody that is otherwise on fixed income,” Steele said. “It’s shocking, every time it happens.”
He said as long as the price increase fits within the facility's contract, it’s legal.
“It falls into these free-market principles, where they’d have to start looking to see if they want to move elsewhere,” Steele said. “Unfortunately ,that’s the solution right now.”
Kastner said other facilities he's called are either just as expensive, or too far to travel.
“And I had the marketing gal tell me from another place, ‘What do you think about putting her in Burns?’ I said, 'Well, I won’t see mom again 'til she dies and I pick up the body,” Kastner said.
NewsChannel 21 asked Steele when he believes things could turn around.
“Right now I don’t -- I’m not sure where we’re going to turn that corner to get better,” Steele said. “I'm concerned about this next year of price increases.”
Move Mom in with him, Pay for a private caregiver?
The sad fact of the matter is that this country is about money, and when you no longer have money to give, America is ready to discord human beings like trash. No matter how much we say we care about our elderly or our veterans, just think about how our government watched Vietnam veterans come home with blood cancers due to their exposure to cancer causing agents like Agent Orange that were sprayed overhead onto them by their very own government. And then when they started to become deathly ill and sick and needed help what did the federal government do to these “heroes” it delayed, denied and waited for them to die. Only when enough vets with cancer died off did the government admit its fault – but remember we “love” our heroes and never leave our own “behind.” Or do we?
This truly a difficult issue, and being a veteran and having had my father, who was also a veteran, in assisted living, I understand it. But this comment does nothing to add to the discussion.
Assisted living employees have historically been paid very little. I watched the AL people fight heroically through the pandemic to keep my father safe, fed and cared for. Now that wages are rising it is hard to keep people in menial jobs and face it most jobs at a facility are menial. My father loved his caregivers and I truly couldn’t have managed on my own and believe they should make a living wage. Maybe a tax break for all or part of the bill would help those struggling to afford this costly necessity.
Before I started college, I worked in a physical rehab/nursing home/assisted care.
I was walking around with a worker showing me where everything was…I lasted 2 hours.
I left sobbing so hard, I couldn’t even catch my breath to tell my husband how horrific it was.
that’s why people need to seriously consider long term care insurance. Without it, you are responsible for what medicare & the VA don’t cover.
This is more than a State issue, is a nationwide problem. It’s only going to get worse if people continue to fight the concept of Healthcare for all.
I am curious how an adult son’s retirement is being depleted to pay for their parents assisted living care? I ask this because I’m encouraging debate which lean towards solutions
My guess would be its because he is a good son and doesn’t want his mom and Dad to end up in a substandard hovel. Which is what will happen when the Dad’s funds run out without the son’s help. On the other hand, the dad could divorce her; but you have to be careful or they will nail you for costs anyways if the Revenuers think the divorce was an attempt to avoid paying!
How Nursing Homes Hide Profits While Residents Suffer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhvTsiod1wM
Fact: This has been a problem for years. I watched my father struggling with financial costs when he could no longer care for my mother. And my cousin. Struggled with the same issue(his mom/my aunt).
Find a new mantra please. You with your prolife handle.
I wish we spent as much time worrying about our Seniors as we do the homeless in this area.
The cost is horrific but the stress involved especially the last 2 years caring for an elderly parent must be devastationg. This guy is a trooper and my heart goes out to him and his family.
