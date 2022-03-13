China battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicron

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The fast-spreading “stealth omicron” variant is fueling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, with 1,337 locally transmitted cases being reported across dozens of mainland cities. The vast majority of those counted Monday were in far northeastern Jilin province. But the locked-down city of Shenzhen reported 75 as residents began the first of three rounds of mass testing. Case numbers in mainland China are still small relative to Europe, the U.S., or even the city of Hong Kong. But until now, China has seen very few infections since its strict Wuhan lockdown two years ago. The government has held fast to its zero-tolerance strategy, focused on stopping the virus as fast as possible with lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for close contacts.