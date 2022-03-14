Lawmakers send Texas-styled abortion bill to Idaho governor

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at banning abortions in Idaho after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one is heading to the governor. The House voted 51-14 on Monday to approve the legislation modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided. Opponents of the Idaho legislation say it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant. Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called “fetal heartbeat” measure into law, but it hasn’t taken effect because it needs a favorable federal court ruling.