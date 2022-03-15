EU hits Russia with more sanctions: From trade to truffles

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has published its latest list of sanctions against Russia seeking to deny oligarchs their love of luxury and rob the nation of lucrative steel exports. The 27-nation EU on Tuesday sought to stay away from sanctions that would sap its supply of Russian energy but pounced with measures worth billions while stifling its ability to work on global markets by banning EU rating agencies to work with Russian clients. The sanctions affected everyone and everything from pure-bred horses to truffles, from football club owners to media company chiefs.