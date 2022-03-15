New California law prevents enrollment drop at UC Berkeley

By JANIE HAR and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law to overturn a recent court ruling that would have reduced enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley. Newsom’s signature came after the state Legislature unanimously approved the new law on Monday. The change ensures that about 2,600 more students get to attend the school this fall. Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that ordered the school to cap enrollment. The court said the school failed to comply with a state law requiring it to consider how adding more students would impact the environment. The new law gives universities more time to comply.