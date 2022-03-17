COCC focuses on climate solutions as part of global ‘teach-in’ education event

Addressing topics of climate change and climate justice, faculty and staff at Central Oregon Community College will participate in a global education event of an estimated 1,000 colleges, universities and schools on Wednesday, March 30, with COCC’s programming taking place from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Coats Campus Center on the Bend campus.

Visit cocc.edu/committees/sustainability/climate_teach-in to register for this free event. Due to room capacity, in-person attendance is limited, but a livestream option will be available.

Held in conjunction with Bard University’s 2022 Worldwide Teach-In Climate Justice event, the COCC program will feature a diverse lineup of five-minute presentations from its forestry, psychology, physics, microbiology, public health, art and sociology departments, among others, all aimed at building a collaborative, grassroots approach to facing climate change and creating a just future.

At the end of the presentation segment, COCC students will moderate a discussion with participants and speakers.

The event will also feature guest speaker Jackie Wilson, youth education director at the Environmental Center, sustainability coordinator for the Bend-La Pine School District and regional coordinator for Oregon Green Schools, who will speak to solutions for climate drawdown.

“This is an interactive forum to learn more about climate change and climate justice, from many different perspectives, with ideas and thoughts for effecting positive change,” said Noelle Bell Copley, COCC’s sustainability coordinator. “Our faculty, staff members and students will all play a role in contributing to this important initiative.”

For more information, contact Noelle Bell Copley at ncopley@cocc.edu or 541-383-7779. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.