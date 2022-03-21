Bechdel, Hough, Peters among nominees for Triangle Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Alison Bechdel, Lauren Hough and Torrey Peters are among the finalists for the 34th annual Triangle Awards for outstanding LGBTQ fiction and nonfiction books. Two authors honored last week by the National Book Critics Circle, Jeremy Atheron Lin and the late Anthony Veasna So, also were among the nominees announced Monday by the Publishing Triangle, an association of LGBTQ people in publishing. Poet and playwright Cherrie Moraga received a lifetime achievement award named for the late editor Bill Whitehead, and author and advice columnist John Paul Brammer won a prize for best emerging writer. Winners in the seven competitive categories will be announced May 11.